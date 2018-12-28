Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Eight in Plateau, Troops Pursue Fleeing Insurgents

Maiduguri and Jos — Five persons were killed by gunmen on Wednesday night in Puju village, Fan District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.It was gathered that the victims were among those attacked while returning from a birthday party in a neighbouring village. Two other persons sustained gunshot injury.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the attack to journalists on phone, saying that the five persons who lost their lives in the attack on the spot had been buried. Tyopev also said that the two persons who were seriously injured were responding to treatment at an hospital.

"A group of people who were returning from a birthday party were attacked at Puju village in Fan District of Barkin-Ladi by gunmen and five persons were killed. They have been buried. Two persons were injured and they are receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Barkin-Ladi."He said investigation had commenced to unravel those who carried out the dastardly act and make them face the full wrath of the law.

In another incident, three persons were killed when gunmen attacked Mafeng Hotel in Gwol, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area on Tuesday night.It was learnt that all the victims have also been buried.Former Secretary to the Plateau State Government and senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rufus Bature, condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Bature, in a statement through the Media Director of his campaign organisation, Ayuba Pam, appealed to the people of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area to remain calm and report any suspicious movement of strange persons in their localities to security agencies for prompt action.Pam condoled with the bereaved families and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Bature sued for peace in Barkin-Ladi and the entire Northern Senatorial District for development to thrive.Meanwhile, troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and Air Task Force (ATF) are pursuing fleeing Boko Haram terrorists that attacked 7 Brigade headquarters, Baga in Borno State.

The attack which occurred on Wednesday by 7p.m., led to the killing of naval personnel that participated in repelling the insurgents.Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement yesterday in Maiduguri said: "The troops along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night.

"The Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole has also sent in reinforcement in hot pursuit of the terrorists. Unfortunately, a personnel of Nigerian Navy was killed in action."He said that a search and rescue team had been constituted to pursue the fleeing terrorists in Baga town and Lake Chad Islands.

According to Usman, the Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists.He urged the people to remain calm as troops conduct clearance and mop up operations."We implore members of the general public to disregard any contraryinformation circulating on the attack. The army will keep the people informed on the pursuit and mop up operations."