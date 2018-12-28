South Africa: A Man Arrested, Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Bishop Lavis

press release

Vigilant members from Bishop Lavis were conducting patrols in the area this morning (2018-12-27) when they observed a suspicious person in Bracken Street in Bonteheuwel. The members pursued the suspect who ran when he saw the police. The suspect, a 23 year old man was arrested. Police found a double barrel shotgun with rounds that he threw away when the police were chasing him. He was arrested for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. He will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates' court

In a separate incident police from Operation Thunder working in the Bishop Lavis area, acted on information and found seven 9mm hollow point rounds of ammunition abandoned.