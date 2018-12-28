South Africa: Makhado SAPS Seek Missing Teen

press release

The Police in Makhado request assistance from members of the public to find a missing boy, Rolindwa Mmbudzeni Nekhavhambe aged 16 from Louis Trichardt.

It is alleged that the teen-boy was last seen on 14 December 2018 at around 14:00 playing soccer at a nearby picnic space but he never returned home.

He disappeared wearing a black trouser, light blue t-shirt and black sandals.

Police together with family searched for the victim at friends and family but he was not found.

Anyone with information that can help the police to find this missing person can contact Lieutenant Col Tshililo Ndou on 082 565 7877 or Makhado Police Station on 015 519 4300. Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or SMS Line on 32211.