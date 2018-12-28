South Africa: Drugs Valued Over R100 000 Seized As Police Clamp Down On Drug Dealers in Westbury

press release

The Anti-Drug Unit arrested a 25-year-old suspect in Westbury on Thursday, 27 December 2018, for possession of drugs following an intensive intelligence driven operation.

Six hundred (600) units of Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of over R100 000 were seized. This arrest and recovery of drugs is an intensified effort by the Anti-Drug Unit to bring to a halt to the scourge of drugs that is facing the community of Westbury.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Sophiatown Magistrate's Court on Friday to face charges relating to drug dealing.

Over and above this massive arrest of a drug dealer, police in Sophiatown also arrested eight suspects for crimes ranging from murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and house breaking. These suspects will also be appearing in the Magistrate's Court in due course.

The Anti-Gang Unit was deployed in Westbury to reinforce the different units that are responsible for clamping down drug dealers and gangsters in the area.

Since the Unit was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Hanover Park on the 2nd of November 2018, it has displaced and weakened the capacity of the gangs in the Westbury and the surroundings.

Arrests of this nature also serve as a warning to those who continue to smuggle drugs in Westbury in particular and Gauteng in general.

The management of the police in Gauteng would like to commend the teams that work tirelessly to ensure that Westbury and the surrounding become drug free areas. The SAPS shall continue to collaborate with communities in fighting the scourge of drugs and gangsters.