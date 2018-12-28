27 December 2018

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Elderly Man Declared Dead After Drowning

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 68-year-old male was declared dead following a fatal drowning in a pool in Lynnfield Park just outside of Pietermaritzburg this morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 11h00, they found that the man was already removed from the pool. It is understood that he was removed from the swimming pool by a worker. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared dead at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

Relief At the Pumps for Motorists in January

Motorists will usher in the New Year with more a little more in their pockets with the petrol price set to come down in… Read more »

Read the original article on ER24.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.