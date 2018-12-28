South Africa: Elderly Man Declared Dead After Drowning

A 68-year-old male was declared dead following a fatal drowning in a pool in Lynnfield Park just outside of Pietermaritzburg this morning.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 11h00, they found that the man was already removed from the pool. It is understood that he was removed from the swimming pool by a worker. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared dead at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene for further investigations.