Nigeria Needs Buhari More Than Ever in 2019 - Masari

Katsina — Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, yesterday, said Nigeria needs President Muhammadu Buhari to continue beyond 2019 more than ever going by the solid foundation laid in his first term in office.

Speaking at the commissioning of some power projects in the state, Masari said what the president has laid must not be allowed to waste, noting that "the future stands to gain a lot."

The governor said President Buhari had no lust for flamboyance and worldly materials, adding that "Nigerians must resist anyone who wants to drag us back."

According to him, "In other countries, these people (opposition) will bury themselves in shame. No one is perfect but amongst us presently he (Buhari) is the most perfect.

"We are blessed with many men but few leaders and among the few leaders, President Buhari is a leader," he added.

He said within his few years in office, Buhari has achieved a lot and laid a solid foundation for further stabilisation, adding that "this foundation will be the basis for transformation of the country."