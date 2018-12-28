South Africa: Searches Continue for Drowning Victims At KZN Beaches

The search for drowning victims at KwaZulu-Natal beaches resumed on Friday morning, provincial police said.

A search for a 13-year-old boy who drowned at a beach on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast on Thursday has resumed, police confirmed.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 that police officers from the Port Shepstone search and rescue unit, with the assistance of the police airwing, had started looking for the boy at Mfazazane Beach in Shark Bay.

"Beach patrols and an aerial search were unsuccessful yesterday (Thursday). The boy is still missing, and our search and rescue teams are still looking for him," he said.

Meanwhile, the Empangeni search and rescue unit has also resumed a search for a 15-year-old boy and three others who were swept away by a rip current at St Lucia Beach, on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, around 15:00 on Wednesday.

The incident was only reported to the search and rescue unit on Thursday, according to police.

The Port Shepstone search and rescue unit also recovered the body of a 25-year-old man who drowned at an unprotected beach in Umthwalume, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Thursday.

Source: News24