Nigeria: We Have 25 Million Litres of Petrol Reserved to Avoid Scarcity - DPR

Kaduna — The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has over 25 million litres of petrol in its reservoir to ensure steady supply this festive season.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the Zonal Operations Controller, Kaduna zone, Isa Tafida, said in the past the country faced shortages at this period due to disruptions in supplies .

He urged members of the general public to avoid panic purchase of petrol, storing petrol in their houses and travelling with petrol in their cars saying, the department has enough of the product in stock.

He called on the public to report any filling station engaged in sharp practices, and not to buy petrol from roadside hawkers to avoid adulterated product that might damage their vehicles and machines.

While assuring that the department is working round the clock to ensure smooth operations, Tafida added that the department is in constant contact and synergy with all the stakeholders in the downstream sector within the zone.

He noted that the department is engaged in monitoring of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to impose compliance with Standards Operating Procedure (SOP) and ensure the facilities operate optimally and safely to safeguard lives and properties of the public.

He maintained that government is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure smooth supply of petroleum products to the Nigerian economy in spite of the uncertainties in the international petroleum market.