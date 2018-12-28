28 December 2018

Egypt Favourite to Host 2019 Afcon

Egypt, the land of Pyramids is the likely host for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, CAF sources have hinted and by all indications the rest of the continent could be heading back to that football crazy nation next year.

The last time Egypt hosted the Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Eagles finished third; a third consecutive bronze medal at three straight editions.

According to sources, CAF is ready to rule in favor of Egypt's bid to host the 2019 AFCON.

After CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights to host the 32nd edition of the continental competition, alongside Egypt, South Africa also indicated their intentions to host with formal bids submitted.

AFCON President Amaju Pinnick explained that the Confederation would only consider bids from countries with the ability to host the competition.

CAF will announce the new hosts for the 2019 AFCON on January 9.

