South Africa: Denosa Statement On the Recruitment of Nurses in KZN

press release

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) in KwaZulu-Natal is happy that over 9000 unemployed Enrolled Nurses and Enrolled Nursing Assistants came out in numbers to apply for the 300 newly-created positions, because it showed the extent of high unemployment rate among nurses in the province.

If the MEC and Minister of Health thought the extent of shortage is in the numbers that came out yesterday in Durban, they must think again because there are still more than 7000 Professional Nurses who are sitting at home doing nothing, and many of whom have been produced by the private nursing institutions.

DENOSA wishes the nurses that will be employed out of this process all the best in their new opportunity in advance. To those who would not have made it, DENOSA urges them not to lose hope as we will continue with the struggle to have them employed.

Once again, DENOSA registers its discontent over the inhumane nature in which this whole process was conducted, whereby nurses were subjected to long-standing queues in their thousands, which is something that should have been avoided as many came from very far.

While we understand the conditions that came with this grant of creating new posts, i.e. that only unemployed nurses must be considered, DENOSA can confirm that engagements with the department about the translation of ENAs in the employ of the department who have furthered their studies to become Enrolled Nurses are ongoing and the employer has committed to translating some of these nurses by no later than end of January.

DENOSA is committed to waging the war over unemployment of nurses further and will take it to the highest office if needs be, as we have done previously. Today's turnout by unemployed nurses is living proof that thousands of nurses who should be rendering healthcare services to our patients and communities are sitting at home.

Furthermore, DENOSA strongly recommends that, should the opportunity for a similar initiative avails itself, the interviews be conducted at the respective districts to allow candidates good sleep and decent accommodation in the comfort of their own homes.