Nigeria: Unilag Trains 50 Girls On Coding, Android Devt Skills

Lagos — About 50 secondary school girls of Lagos International School have been empowered with coding, web application development and android development skills.

The girls aged 11 to 16 years presented their projects on web design and android applications at the graduation ceremony of the Young Coders Application Development (YCAD) programme which held at the University of Lagos.

Speaking at the close of the training, the vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe noted that the programme was designed to develop young girls in the area of Information Technology (IT), he urged parents and guardians of the beneficiaries not to allow the contribution of the University to frizzle away,

He further disclosed that the YCAD will be extended to young secondary school girls residing in communities around the University including Makoko, Bariga and Iwaya among others."This is going to be part of the University's Corporate Social Responsibilities to its host communities in 2019," he said.

A parent to one of the beneficiaries, Dr. Khadija Abdulwahab commended the University for the training and nurturing young girls in the area of technology.