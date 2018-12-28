27 December 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Seidler Smashes Own Jetty Mile Record

By Adam Hartman

PHILIP Seidler (20) of Swakopmund won the 12th Pupkewitz Jetty Mile for the sixth consecutive year in 19 minutes and 8 seconds, smashing his last year's record by 50 seconds.

Heleni Stergiadis was the first woman to cross the line, deserving her hat trick in the ever-popular swim mile from Tiger Reef, around the Swakopmund Jetty, to the Mole Beach on Thursday.

About 250 swimmers of all ages participated.

"I am happy. It is faster than last year," is all Seidler could say when he sat down for a coke, shaking after the intense 1 850 metre swim in the Atlantic.

He was more than two minutes ahead of the second swimmer, Alexander Skinner.

