Liberia: GT Bank Gets New Manager

The Parent Bank and Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Liberia) Limited has appointed Mr. Ikenna Anekwe as its new Managing Director.

He replaces Ayodeji Bejide, who was dismissed of his post following an assault on a senior staff of the bank which is a violation of the bank's ethics.

Mr. Anekwe is an astute banker with over 20 years of experience in the Nigerian Banking Industry.

He joined Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Nigeria in 2002 and has since excelled to the level of Assistant General Manager and Group Head of the Commercial Banking Division, with competencies in the areas of Domestic Banking Operations, Business Development, Strategy Formulation and Implementation, as well as ensuring the profitability of several business units. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Guaranty Trust Bank (Liberia) Limited Communication and External Affairs Officer Matthias Danvessel along with staff of bank on Monday, December 24, 2018 donated food and non-food items to several orphanages and disabled homes in Monrovia and its environs.

Making the presentation, Danvessel said it is the bank way of identifying with the less-privilege people particularly orphans during the festive season.

According to Danvessel, the bank during the festive season, shared with customers and identified with the less privilege people in society because they are all part of the banking sector; adding that services provided by the bank to its customers does not only relate to people who are physically fit but also disabled people and orphans.

Several orphanages and disabled homes including the Group of 77, Liberia Christian Youth Nation, United Blind Association of Liberia (UBAL) and The Tubman Cheshire Home were given cash, bags of rice and oil gallons for the Christmas celebration.

Receiving the items, Rev. Aloysious Toe, the founder of the Liberia Christian Youth Nation Primary School located in Lower Careysburg catering to orphans said they are not surprised because the bank has always been taking care of their needs and putting smiles on the faces of orphans and the physically challenged during festive season.

Also speaking at the United Blind Association of Liberia (UBAL), Pastor Alfred Wenyu said they were surprised to receive those items from the bank because they were also wondering how those blind children were going to find food to eat during the Christmas celebration.

"On behalf of our organization, we want to say thanks for making our children happy; 'little is much when God is in it,' we say thank you for sharing with us," he averred.

The Home Supervisor at the Tubman Cheshire Home has appealed to the Management of the bank to help assist with the current issue because since the Liberia Electricity Corporation took away their meter there has been no electricity.

He, on behalf of the organizations, lauded the effort of the bank by providing for them during this time of celebration.