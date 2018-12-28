Mauritius: Youth - Cash Prizes Offered to Winners of Street Dance Battle 2018

press release

A ceremony to reward first and second prize winners of Street Dance Battle 2018, a competition aimed at providing a platform for young people to demonstrate their artistic and dance abilities, was held yesterday at the seat of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in Port Louis.

The first prize and second prize winners of four different dance categories were handed over a cheque of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The dance categories were namely: Break Dance, Hip Hop, Afro Dance and Choreography.

In his address, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint, commended the winners for their remarkable dance talents and highlighted that they duly deserve to be rewarded for their efforts. He also expressed appreciation with regard to the interest showed by the youth who participated in the Street Dance Battle which was held from October to December 2018.

The Minister emphasised that young people should be further encouraged to explore street dance as this discipline has made its debut this year at the Youth Olympic Games which was held in Argentina. Mr Toussaint thus spoke of the need to prepare the young generation by increasing their participation in competitions for the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The winners are as follows:

Break Dance

First Prize Winner: Mr Olivier Louis Moutou

Second Prize Winner: Mr Donovan Vert

Hip Hop All Styles

First Prize Winner: Mr Tirolien Florian

Second Prize Winner: Mr Charlot Williams

Afro Dance

First Prize Winner: Mr Pascal Lisette

Second Prize Winner: Mr Laveuse Kingsley

Choreography

First Prize Winner: Bhuruth Family (Mr Bhuruth Nawjee and Mr Bhuruth David)

Second Prize Winner: Meyepa Sisters (Ms Elizabeth Meyepa and Ms Rachel Meyepa)