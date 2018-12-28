Liberia: 820 Families Get 'Christmas Gifts' Across 3 Counties, 2 Hospitals

At least 820 families received donations intended to celebrate the joy of Christmas.

At least 600 families in Kparkacon (Turtle's Back) Community, Marshall Highway, Lower Margibi County; Samukai Field and Little White Chapel Communities, Logan Town, Montserrado County; and Suehn Mecca Community, Lower Bomi County had Christmas to remember because of a donation of food and non-food items to people of all ages from the Nmah-Clarke Family Humanitarian Aid (NCFHA).

Also, newly born babies and their mothers including children under five years old and their mothers, about 220 in total, both at the main John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and its maternity wing (the Liberia-Japan Maternity Hospital), as well as the James N. Davis Jr. Maternity Hospital, benefited.

The family charity started in 2016 in the United States by Mrs. Tuwroh Nmah Clarke and her husband Delano.

The family charity thrilled residents of the four communities from the three counties and patients at the two hospitals on free meals (snacks) and special children's gifts such as tooth brushes, toothpaste and toys over last weekend, which ended on Christmas.

The Operations Manager of NCFHA-Liberia, Madam Panneh Nmah, said: "The donations were intended to celebrate the joy of Christmas with the people and also remind them about the importance of education, hygiene and peace."

Presiding elder Marshall Gornoe of the four villages - Kparkacon, Flocon, Henry, and Kponzen, said Sunday's donation marked the second in two years and the people of the villages are glad and appreciative. He also thanked the Nmah-Clarke family for the installation of the hand-pump which provides clean and safe drinking water.

"We are happy and thankful. We want to remind you that we also want school in our community," said Elder Gornoh.

Mrs. Clarke listening to appreciations from the people for the donations

Mr. Emmanuel "Dean" Wilson of Suehn Mecca Town, Bomi County, told the families that Madam Tuwroh Nmah attended the Suehn Mecca Baptist Mission up to 1990 because of the civil war and that her coming back is a way to appreciate the Mission she attended.

"Mrs. Tuwroh Nmah- Clarke is not a politician, she is a humanitarian and her annual festive visit to us to provide bags of rice, beans, soap, clothes, toys and other gifts is her way to giving back to the poor as a philanthropist," Dean Wilson said.

The Town Chief of Suehn Mecca, Lagba Brown, also thanked the Nmah-Clarke family for the donations, "Our prayers are with you, wherever to take this money from to feed and clothe us, may it be multiplied plenty times."

Mrs. Clarke told journalists that the Christmas program and the school project were her own way of giving back to the people, having attended the Suehn Mission School prior to the Civil War in Liberia.

"It is an honor to come to help these children. I have lived in this town and schooled here before so I know what it is", Mrs. Clarke said.

Earlier, some of the residents including women and the elderly thanked the young couple through the Nmah Clarke Humanitarian Aid for sharing the joy of Christmas with the children and people of Suehn Mecca District, in Bomi County.

In the Samukai Field Community - Logan Town, Montserrado; Francis Samukai of Logan Town said: "We are happy, this is our fifth time benefiting from the Nmah-Clarke group and it is always a worthy thing to give back to the community where you once lived. Mrs. Clarke's parents lived in Logan Town about 42 years ago. We are happy that she has identified with the elderly and children of this community."

Mrs. Clarke calling the roster for the distribution

Oldma Juah Wesseh said: "The Christmas has been always good to us since 2016 when the Nmah-Clarke family humanitarian group begun to share Christmas with us."

On Christmas day, over 120 children, including children from one-day one to 28 days and children under five years old both at the main John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital and the Liberia-Japan Maternity Hospital of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital received food and gifts.

At least 65 children also received food and gifts at the James N. Davis Jr. Maternity Hospital at Neezoe in Paynesville.

The gifts include pampers, baby wipes, soaps, powder, Vaseline, cotton balls, vegetables, puree food, clothes, blue bed pads, snacks, cool aid juice, fruit snacks and among others.

Besides the gifts and food shared, children in the James N. Davis Hospital community also benefited from free gifts.

Assistant Administrator Alfreda Tarplah, Nurse Doris Beyan as well as Administrator Davidetta A.B. Parker and Nurse Manager Nyeminah Y. Williams received the food and gifts respectively at the sections of the JFK Hospital. They separately extended their heartfelt appreciations.

Maternity staff Pauline Kortie, Shift Supervisor Rukiatu Bah and Ward Supervisor Lovo Konoe received the food and gifts on behalf of the James N. Davis Hospital.

Sources said the donations in the four communities in the three counties including the two hospitals are worth about US$48,000.

Meanwhile, after the festive break which follows the beginning of 3rd marking period within the 2018/2019 academic calendar, hundreds of students within Logan town and its environs are expected to enjoy free computer school and internet-resource center established by the Nmah-Clarke Family Humanitarian Aid (NCFHA).

The US$39,000 free Computer and Research Center is aimed at boosting the NCFHA's education program to the already 20 scholarships offered to deserving female students between 7-19 years of age, who are underprivileged.

Tuwroh Nmah Clarke, and her husband Delano believe that education is a core element of sustainable development and education enable individuals to build more prosperous and successful lives and societies to achieve economic prosperity and social welfare.

Besides the free computer school and internet-research center, a free feeding program for children in Logan town has also been launched.

Mrs. Clarke, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/President of NCFHA said: "In addition to the establishment of the NCFHA Building, which comprises operational offices, free computer and resource center, there is also a kitchen from which we will be offering free lunch to the kids every Saturday."

"The one-year pilot initiative of free lunch for kids was officially launched December 22," Mrs. Clarke said.

Authors

Leroy M. Sonpon, III