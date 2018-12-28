Liberia: Former Minister to Release New Book On Liberia's Mining Sector

Liberian Geologist and former Minister of Lands Mines and Energy, Dr. Eugene Shannon.

Renowned Liberian Geologist Dr. Eugene Shannon has disclosed that his long awaited book about the mining sector in Liberia will be release early next month.

Dr. Shannon who is also the former Minister of the Ministry of Mines and Energy explained that the new book gives a description of the role the extractive industry plays in the economic sector of most developing countries.

The book, titled: "Safeguarding the Environment in Mining Development Projects", also describes the activities of transnational corporations (TNCs) in the mining sector.

"Safeguarding the Environment in Mining Development Projects" explores topics ranging from the impacts on the economy, employment generation and mitigation measures to address externalities as a result of improper effluent disposal.

Dr. Shannon, who is also a professor of geology at the University of Liberia, holds a Bachelor's Degree (BSc) in geology and chemistry from Western Michigan University, Kalamozoo, Michigan, USA and the University of Liberia.

Dr. Shannon also holds a Master's Degree (MSc) in geochemistry and Clay mineralogy from Michigan State University and a Ph.D. in petrology and Geochemistry from Syracuse University, New York, USA.

The book written by Dr. Shannon makes significant recommendations to both the Government of Liberia and investors.

"It is equally important that any investor wishing to explore and eventually exploit mineral resources in developing countries should provide a management plan to the state authorities for approval before mining operation commences," the book states.

As an advice to the government, the book indicates that; "The activities of Transnational Corporations (TNC) have made major impacts on the economies and employment generation of most third world countries through technology transfer and mining ventures."

"First, mandatory environmental codes should be set by government so as to control the behavior of TNCs. Second, funding agencies such as the World Bank and other leading institutions should link environmental considerations as a condition to the disbursement of funds to the recipient and, thirdly, the developing countries in cooperation with the appropriate UN agency should develop a regional resource data bank on the environment, conduct periodic reviews of environmental legislations and assist government with an analysis of land use planning.

Dr. Shannon's Safeguarding Mining book also pointed to the House of Legislature indicating that: "The impact assessment must comply with legislation, setting standards for mining as they affect the environment. Such legislation must be specific and must address all relevant environmental issues including solid and liquid wastes disposal etc. amongst others.

The book details the Environmental Management Plan which consists of a set of measures to be taken during implementation and operations for both pre-mining and mining operations to eliminate, offset or reduce adverse environmental impacts to acceptable levels.

Dr. Shannon's book is believed to have touched the nerves of several environmental issues including, waste, Health, meteorological, climate, costal and marine resources, mitigations and Cradle-to Grave Management Plan amongst others.

Meanwhile, the book is expected to be sold for twenty three United States dollars and can also be purchased online at www.barnesandnoble.com, or www.amazon.com.

