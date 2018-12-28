Liberia: Limpac Pledges L$100k Towards Hult Prize Youth Entrepreneur, Innovative Initiative

The Executive Director of the Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Del-Francis Wreh has pledged L$100,000 toward the traveling cost for the winner of Hult Prize (group) who is expected to compete globally.

The Hult prize is a platform that centers on youth empowerment and brings together students to compete globally by showcasing their innovative skills. The program, held at the University of Liberia (UL) Auditorium, showcased eight competing innovative projects about job creation across different sectors and communities in Liberia.

The projects and business proposals were presented by eight groups of young Liberian students of the University of Liberia.

Mr. Wreh, served as a keynote speaker and an implementing partner and sponsor to the Hult Prize program held at the auditorium on the campus of the University of Liberia, lauded the effort of the organizers and the leadership of the University of Liberia for mentoring young students under such an inspiring initiative.

He admonished the students for the different ideas and projects on jobs creation at the community levels, which by extension support Pillar Two of the Government of Liberia, Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), objectively poised to take one million Liberia out of poverty over the period of five years.

He expressed excitement interacting with groups of young Liberian students sharing enormous ideas on different innovative projects about creating incomes and jobs in Liberia.

Their effort he lamented brings joy to him and makes him to believe that they (students) are truly the emerging leaders that can ably move Liberia forward.

The LIMPAC boss lamented "I will inform Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., my boss that you have already started the implementation of the PAPD, and thank you once more for your extraordinary effort."

He further expressed LIMPAC willingness to partner with the organizers of the Hult Prize in the area of research, which he believe needs to be strengthened in Liberia to support the formulation of more innovative ideas for successful entrepreneurship and public administration.

Wreh said the pledged represented LIMPAC second pledges in the space of month within 2018 towards scholarly initiatives on the campus of the University of Liberia.

He recalled that during the end of November 2018 at the induction ceremony of the Lux-In-Tenebris Honors Scholars Program LIMPAC pledged L$500,000 towards the dormitory cost of scholars under the program.

Authors

David A. Yates