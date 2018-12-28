Liberia: LDEA Burns Huge Quantity of Narcotics in Yekepa

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency on Saturday, December 22, 2018 burned huge quantity of marijuana and other narcotic drugs in the mining town of Yekepa in Nimba County.

The LDEA Commander Maj. Arnold D. Kenewon put the quantity of the drugs to 120 kilograms of marijuana and 20 grams of cocaine, among other illegal substances.

He said the drugs were arrested in different localities in Nimba, including the Dulay Border Point, Bewahlay, Yekepa and other far places in Nimba, but they decided to destroy the drugs in Yekepa to serve as a deterrent to those involved in trafficking and also signal to the public that the drugs arrested or seized from users are burned or destroyed.

Maj. Kenewon explained that those arrested along with the drugs were sent to court for prosecution and warned the public to desist from drug trafficking and assist the LDEA in combating illegal drug acts.

The burning of the drugs was very amazing to the public, especially those living around the concession area; because it was their first time to see such a huge quantity of narcotics to be set ablaze by state security.

Every year, the LDEA destroys huge consignments of narcotics products in Nimba, but the burning exercise has always been in Ganta and Sanniquellie. Taking it to another locality was very strange to those who had up to this point never witnessed the burning exercise.

"This is my first time seeing this kind of action, where huge drugs are set ablaze by security," said Rebecca Y. Mulbah, Township Commissioner in Yarmin.

She lauded the LDEA for the exercise and urged the government to do more in combating the trafficking and speedy prosecution of those involved, adding, "this is so dangerous for our children's lives and it has to be stopped immediately."

In 2016, the LDEA arrested a Nigerian for carrying huge quantity of cocaine at the Ganta Check Point, after he had traveled with the cocaine concealed in his African slipper from Nigeria through Ivory Coast, before entering Liberia through Loguatuo.

The perpetrator was sent to the Sanniquellie Magisterial Court for prosecution. Since then, however, the case remains limbo, after it was alleged that the perpetrator was placed on the docket.

Many people who witnessed the burning believe that government is not ready to deal with drug traffickers and users, because the law is weak.

Another case involving two Nigerians, Chini Obi and Sam Eze, charged for "Illicit trafficking of Narcotic Drugs" continues to languish on the court docket, since the case was filed on March 30, 2017.

Authors

Ishmael F. Menkor