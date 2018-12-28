Mauritius: Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius Pays Farewell Call On Prime Minister

press release

The High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Mauritius, Mr Abhay Thakur, paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, yesterday at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis.

In a statement, the High Commissioner underscored that discussions with the Prime Minister centred around the existing cooperation between India and Mauritius and on progress made regarding key joint projects as well as other initiatives in the pipeline.

The Indian High Commissioner highlighted that the meeting with the Prime Minister focused on further strengthening Indo-Mauritian ties in the wake of the economic growth of Africa, wherein Mauritius will be used as an important platform of connectivity to the African continent.

Mr Thakur described the bilateral relations between the two countries as a dynamic partnership, which over the course of his two and a half years' tenure as the High Commissioner of India, has gained considerable momentum in a number of areas.

India and Mauritius, the High Commissioner emphasised, have embarked on a new era of cooperation and partnership. He dwelt on key local developmental projects that received the assistance of the Government of India to further strengthen bilateral ties, namely: the Metro Express project, E-tablets provision for students and OCI card scheme for Mauritius. According to him, both countries are poised to explore bilateral opportunities in different spheres which will be mutually beneficial.

Moreover, the High Commissioner spoke about the preparations and the programme with regard to the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Jugnauth to India in January 2019. The agenda, he pointed out, consists of important bilateral meetings, business interaction platforms and discussions relating to the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement.