Sudanese Professionals Association Calls for More Protests Today

Khartoum — Protests against hunger, skyrocketing prices, and the government of President Al Bashir continued across Sudan yesterday. Further mass demonstrations are expected today.

The second week of protests witnessed demonstrations at Wad Nubawi in Omdurman, Bazura in southern El Gedaref, and Shabasha in the White Nile state demanding the step down of Al Bashir.

Activists from Shabasha said the security forces used batons and fired in the air to disperse the protesters. Security agents beat-up and held three young men: Bireir Dafallah, Mohamed El Tayeb, and Makki Siddig.

Friday prayers

Dr Mohamed El Mustafa, leading member of the Sudanese Professionals Association called on "all professionals and all sectors of society in the country" to participate in the demonstrations which will begin today at squares in various towns after Friday prayers to demand the ending of the current regime and ouster of Al Bashir.

He explained that they intend to conduct a peaceful march on Sunday in Khartoum and the capital cities of other states, similar to the march on Tuesday.

He said that "the coming hours a 'unified centre' for managing the intifada will be announced. The management centre with consist of members of the Sudanese Professionals Association, the National Consensus Forces (NCF, an alliance of opposition parties), the Sudan Call (formed of Sudanese rebel movements, the NCF, and a number of civil society organisations) and several youth groups."

He told Radio Dabanga that the centre will coordinate efforts with activists in the states to organise demonstrations and peaceful protests and take steps to expedite the overthrow of the regime.