28 December 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Veep Votes in Special Referendum

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his vote in the special referendum on the proposed creation of six new regions.

The Vice President cast his ballot at the Kperiga Presby JHS 'A' Polling Station at Walewale in the proposed North East Region, at about 9:20am, Thursday.

Speaking to the media after voting, the Vice President urged voters in all six proposed regions to turn out in their numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote.

He was confident of a smooth, peaceful vote which would affirm the wishes of the people on the proposal to create new regions.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)

