South Africa: 2 Elderly Eastern Cape Women Killed By Lightning While Attending Homecoming Ceremony for Initiates

Two elderly women died instantly when they were struck by lightning in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape, provincial police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said it was believed that the deceased had been attending a homecoming ceremony for initiates when the lightning struck.

"An 84-year-old woman and another, 64, were struck to death by lightning on Thursday at about 14:00 at Ntlebi Locality, Matolweni Village, in Ngqamakhwe," he said.

Manatha said an inquest docket had been opened by the Ngqamakhwe police.

"The identities of both deceased people are being withheld, as some of their close relatives are yet to be informed of their deaths," he said.

A man in Limpopo also died on Thursday after being struck by lightning while sitting under a tree with a group of people.

On Thursday, the South African Weather Service issued a warning of severe thunderstorms across the North West, Gauteng, the Free State and Mpumalanga for Friday.

