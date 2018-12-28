Angola: Governor Recommends Improvements in Health Services Management

Saurimo — The governor of the eastern Lunda Sul Province, Daniel Neto, last Thursday in Saurimo City appealed for immediate improvements in the region?s health services and the creation of complaint offices in hospitals, with a view to enabling better supervision of the performance of health professionals.

Daniel Neto also expressed the opinion for the year 2019 it is fundamental to reinforce the training of managers, nurses and physicians in issues hospital management, indexes provision and leadership, among others, aiming at a better quality and humanisation of such service.

Among the priorities for the health sector in the year 2019, announced the governor, it is included the conclusion of the new General Hospital and Provincial Maternity Hospital, as well as the integration in various areas of 181 new health technicians, as a result of a recently held recruitment process.

In the domain of preventive work against diseases, he said, the provincial executive will continue to focus strongly on improving basic sanitation.

Speaking at the yearend season greetings ceremony with his staffs, the Lunda Sul Province governor also announced new measures in the social action area, such as the creation of a database for the registration and control of people in situation of vulnerability (disabled persons, abandoned children and senior citizens, ect) with a view to broadening the assistance base.