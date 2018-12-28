28 December 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sanitation Woes Hit School Ahead of Opening Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benson Ayienda

Learning at a primary school in Nyaribari Chache, Kisii County, is likely to be interrupted after latrines collapsed following heavy downpour.

Eremo Primary School head teacher Charles Moywaywa said the boys' latrines are the ones affected, calling for assistance.

"I am requesting the relevant authorities to address the matter to ensure learning is not disrupted as pupils prepare to continue with their studies after the December holiday," he said.

Mr Moywaywa added that when he reached out to the Constituency Development Fund board he was told there are no funds to rebuild the latrines. The school has a population of 351 pupils.

"The funding manager told me they were unable to assist as the money they were allocated had all been spent," he said.

Nyaribari Chache residents have appealed for assistance from well-wishers.

Kenya

Here Are the City Roads to Be Upgraded in U.S.$11,7 Million Project

At least 600 kilometres of roads in Nairobi City County will be rehabilitated and upgraded in 2019 in a programme… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.