Kenya: Sanitation Woes Hit School Ahead of Opening Day

Learning at a primary school in Nyaribari Chache, Kisii County, is likely to be interrupted after latrines collapsed following heavy downpour.

Eremo Primary School head teacher Charles Moywaywa said the boys' latrines are the ones affected, calling for assistance.

"I am requesting the relevant authorities to address the matter to ensure learning is not disrupted as pupils prepare to continue with their studies after the December holiday," he said.

Mr Moywaywa added that when he reached out to the Constituency Development Fund board he was told there are no funds to rebuild the latrines. The school has a population of 351 pupils.

"The funding manager told me they were unable to assist as the money they were allocated had all been spent," he said.

Nyaribari Chache residents have appealed for assistance from well-wishers.