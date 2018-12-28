Angola: New Legal Tool Safeguards Future Pensioners

Luanda — The new legal tool of the juridical regime for contribution to the mandatory social protection through the social security, which entered into force on December 26 this year, safeguards the interests of the future pensioners.

This was said on Thursday in Luanda by the head of the Legal Department of the Social Security, Amélia de Sousa during a press conference.

The decree establishes a new model of contribution to social security by the companies and workers.

Companies are the ones responsible for the payment of the contributions, through direct deduction in the salaries of the employees.

Any company not complying with its mandatory contribution to the social protection within established period of time will pay an added 1% interest on arrears.

However, added Amélia de Sousa, any retired person who returns to the working market will have an increase in their contribution rate to the system, which goes from the previous 3 percent to 8 percent.

The new legal tool adds that the Christmas bonus or year-end bonus salary (thirteenth month) will suffer a deduction to contribute to the mandatory social protection.

The National Security Institute (INSS) pays the year-end bonus of its pensioners, thus the need for equity in the requested payments.

INSS pays 13 billion kwanzas monthly to 142,548 pensioners all over the country and has 35,000 pensioners, in which 529 are women.

The Social Security currently has 145,201 registered firms' contributors and controls 1.6 million secured people.