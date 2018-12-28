Angolan Armed Forces Implement Civic Virtues Campaign

Luanda — The Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) will implement a campaign to bolster the ethico-military and civic virtues of the troops as from 2019, said on Thursday in Luanda the FAA Chief of Staff, Egídio de Sousa Santos.

According to the FAA chief, the measure is aimed at maintaining the patriotic, loyalty and camaraderie values of the troops as part of the efforts being made towards the moralization of the society.

On the occasion, the high-ranking officer called for the continuation of the work towards the consolidation of the country's conquests, as well as appealed for efficiency on the execution of operative, combative and patriotic education preparation programmes to improve military discipline, juridical and sanitary awareness of the troops.

Egídio de Sousa Santos also praised the performance of the Angolan military contingent that had been deployed for a one year-mission in Lesotho, from November 2017 to November 2018.