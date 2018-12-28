Angola Acquires 500 Tractors to Boost Agriculture

Luanda — Angola expects to receive as from next week a set of 500 tractors (100HP and 90 HP) to boost the country's agricultural production.

The tractors acquired by the Angolan government under the agreement by the Ministry of Agriculture and Republic of South Korea are to be delivered to mechanization brigades operating in several regions of the country.

The information was disclosed by the minister of Agriculture and Forest, Marco Nhunga, while making the assessment of the activities developed during the 2017/2018 agricultural year and perspectives for 2019.

According to the coordinator for the reception of the equipments, Hermenegildo Santos, the new machines will replace the old ones, which belonged to the extinguished National Agricultural Mechanization Company (MECANAGRO) and bolster the current number of tractors under control of some mechanization brigades.

Angola's president, João Lourenço, recently reiterated his support to the agricultural sector through the increase of its expenses in the General Budget from 0, 3 percent to 1, 6 percent.