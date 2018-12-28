28 December 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Number of 2018 Yearend Race Contestants Higher

Luanda — The number of athletes registered for the 2018 yearend competition, dubbed Saint Silvester Road Race, is higher than last year's, specifically 300 racers more, making up a total of two thousand registered contestants.

Despite the increase, the chairman of the Angolan Athletics Federation (FAA), Bernardo João, has said that the number of participants in this year's footrace went beyond the expectation.

The10-kilometre race is scheduled to happen on 31 December, at 05:00 O'clock in the afternoon.

Simão Manuel (in males category) and Adelaide Machado (females) were the winners of the 2017 edition, which had no foreign participants.

