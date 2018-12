People's Party (PP) president Joyce Banda has made a landmark announcement that she will abolish regular and frequent motor vehicle license renewals as she will scrape off driving license expiry dates if she wins the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

She also said she will renovate existing universities instead of constructing new ones.

Meanwhile, Banda is scheduled to hold another rally at Bembeke in Dedza before proceeding to Zomba on Sunday.