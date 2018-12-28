Nigeria: CAN Condemns El-Rufai's Threat to Arrest Pastor Enenche

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described Governor of Kaduna state Nasir el-Rufai claims to arraign the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche for "hate speech" as an outright condemnation of the fate that has befallen the Adara people and Christians in Southern Kaduna through creation of new emirates.

LEADERSHIP recalls that el-Rufai created new emirates namely: Lere, Kagarko and Kujuru.

However, CAN said by the creation of these emirates, especially Kajuru, the Adara people have been subjugated.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja signed by the CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, said CAN had examined the video clip of the Pastor which el-Rufai is alleging to be a "hate speech and is abreast of all the facts concerning the Kasuwan Magani killings among others.

El-Rufai had claimed that Enenche's comments escalated recent killings that rocked Kasuwan Magani on October 18, 2018 that was followed with the assassination of the Agom Adara, Dr Maiwada Raphael Galadima, on October 26, 2018.

Ayokule said while they will continue to condemn hate speech by religious leaders and other Nigerians, they cannot stand and watch it respected leaders being set up for molestation, humiliation and prosecution for an unfounded "hate speech."

The statement reads in part: "The main subject of Dr Enenche's clip which Governor el-Rufai is alleging to be a 'hate speech' to us is an outright condemnation of the fate that has befallen the Adara people and Christians in Southern Kaduna through the creation of new emirates namely; Lere, Kagarko and Kujuru. By the creation of these emirates, especially that of Kajuru, the Adara people have been subjugated.

"We have also followed the speeches of governor el-Rufai and have felt strongly that he has been engaged in making inciting speeches, but several efforts deployed to draw his attention have been fruitless.

"From a careful study of the speech, Pastor Enenche is not the originator of what he spoke about. He said, 'About the middle of this year we heard a Christian first class Chief, that they were told from the news report we heard... ' hence the video, he was speaking about was what he read or heard from the news."

"While we will continue to condemn hate speech by religious leaders and other Nigerians, we cannot stand and watch our respected leaders being set up for molestation, humiliation and prosecution for an unfounded hate speech."

The CAN President said while they appreciate the fact that no government will want her citizens to be killed, they will admonish governor El-Rufai to channel his strength towards getting the sponsors and perpetrators of the heinous crimes going on in Kaduna state arrested and prosecuted rather than chasing good Nigerians who are contributing immensely to the peace, growth.