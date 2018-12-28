Tanzania: Sunflower Farming Set to Be Boosted

TANZANIA Agricultural Transformation Grant (TATG) has expressed commitment in supporting regional authorities here to develop a region-wide strategic plan for improving sunflower farming with the aim of addressing challenges facing farmers in the area.

Under the auspices of Dalberg Global Development Advisors, the initiative seeks to strengthen the role of the region in the sunflower value chain through better coordination, connection and private sector inclusion.

"We are working to capacitate the regional secretariat and Local Government Authorities (LGA) to support the improvement of the sunflower farming value chain in Dodoma Region," said Project Manager of the TATG, Mr Ellykedo Ngonyani, here yesterday.

He said the three-year programme sought to attract more investors in sunflower agriculture in the region, adding that the programme would impart knowledge on good agronomic practices to farmers.