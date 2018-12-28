Tanzania: 'Link Academic Specialties With Industrialisation'

COLLEGE students are advised to link areas of academic specializations with industrialization agenda in order to benefit themselves and all Tanzanians.

This was said by Solomon Wangwe, a business consultant recently in Dar es Salaam during the Tanzania Students for Liberty Regional Conference (TSLRC) 2018. He counseled that university students apart from studying hard, they ought to look for knowledge exchange outside the country where they will eventually learn on how things works and bring back home such knowledge.

Mr Wangwe said industrial development does not only need engineers, managers and supervisors but also Technicians and marketers. "Youths must consider technical side of industries, one may be qualified as an engineer but work as a technician, as industries need technical man power the most for sustainable production," he said.

He said university students ought to look for knowledge exchange outside the country to learn on how things works and bring back home such knowledge. He said with young people's transformed minds, the country would increase more employment through processing raw materials locally and exporting quality finished and cheap products.

He cited an example of cotton products where Tanzania is Africa's the second producer of best cotton in but still the main part of it is exported unprocessed while the country imports clothing and cotton wools for hospital and industrial uses. Mr Wangwe said there was no need of worrying, as the country's geography is strategically located.

"With three main harbors, the country can easily import raw materials, and export finished goods easily while it is also share borders with eight countries which are land locked, college students must turn their thinking to joint venturing with incoming foreign investors so as to be part of the industrialization process" he insisted.

The TSLRC 2018 that aimed at promoting strong ideas on free market through public policy debates was attended by representatives of various universities and those from East African community member states who aimed at knowledge sharing.