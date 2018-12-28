Tanzania: Crime Incidence Soars in Mbeya, Reports RPC

THE number of criminal offences reported to the police in Mbeya Region from January to December, this year, has increased to 25,317 compared to 23,630 of the same period last year.

According to a statement issued by Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC) Ulrich Matei, serious offences reported from January to December 2018 are 20,169 compared to 20,020 offences in the same period in 2017. Either, the number of common offences reported from January to December, this year, is 23,148 compared to 21,610 offences of last year.

"668 are offences recorded during operations in separate areas in the Region from January to December 2018 compared to 591 offences of last year," he said. Road traffic offences reported from January to December 2018 in Mbeya Region have increased to 85,764 compared to 73,972 offences reported the same period last year.

The increase is 11,792 (equivalent to 16 per cent). He mentioned that the number of accidents reported to occur from January to December 2018 had decreased to 44 accidents compared to 221 road accidents of last year. The decrease is 177 (equivalent to 80 per cent).

The RPC said the number of road accidents that caused deaths from January to December this year had decreased to 32 compared to 130 incidents reported in the same period last year. The decrease is 98 accidents(equivalent to 75 per cent).

"The number of deaths caused by road accidents has decreased to 92 compared to 158 deaths reported to have occurred from January to December 2017. The decrease is 66 deaths(equivalent to 42 per cent)," he said. He said the number of injuries due to road accidents had decreased to 130 this year compared to 148 injuries of last year.

The decrease is 18 injuries(equivalent to 12 per cent). He explained that the charges and fines for 87,265 road traffic offences from January to December 2018 had increased to 2,617,950,000/- compared to 2,340,060,000/- of last year. The increase is 277,890,000/- (equivalent to 12 per cent).