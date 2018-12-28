Tanzania: Shilling Slightly Stable Amidst Thin Trading

THE shilling traded flat this week amidst dwindling inflows and pressure from imports. The indicative rates from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) show that the shilling traded at 2,269/ 2,291 on Monday and on Thursday at 2,268/2,291.

According to weekly financial markets synopsis, the stability of the shilling is highly determined by international trade Tanzania engages in and the status of the country's balance of payment.

The BoT monthly economic review for October shows that the balance of payment deficit fell to 171.6 million US dollars in October from 276.4 million US dollars in September. The deficit is mostly due to high imports of capital goods especially machinery aimed at huge infrastructure projects undertaken by the government.

The Bank report futher that the import bill increased by 8.8 percent to 10,357.4 million US dollars in the year ended October compared to 10,323.7 million US dollars on the year ending September, on account of the ongoing implementations of the infrastructural projects.

Goods import amounted to 8,143.3 million US dollars compared with 7,528.5 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year, with all the import categories recording increases.

"A notable increase was observed in capital and intermediate goods that is much associated with the ongoing infrastructural development projects, including construction of standard gauge railway, roads and bridges, airports, and ports," stated the report.

Furthermore, the weekly market synopsis reports that shilling slightly depreciated by 0.02 per cent with most pressure seen on the last session held on Friday which accounted for 53.7 per cent of the total weekly transactions. The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week was 2,291.37/USD compared to 2,290.88/USD posted the previous week.

Foreign exchange reserve decreased to 5,277.8 million US dollars in October sufficient to cover 5.2 months of projected imports, from 5,437.1 million US dollars in September which was sufficient to cover 5.3 months of projected imports.

Depleting foreign reserves signify the central bank inflicting stability on the shilling by selling off foreign currencies as well as dwindling foreign inflows.

With the pressure seen recently on the shilling and a seized expected inflow from cashew nut sales abroad, it is expected for foreign reserves to keep depleting and a possible continued pressure on the shilling against the greenback.

Value of transactions in the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) shot up 53.07 per cent to post a weekly total amount of 9.95 million US dollars compared to 6.5million US dollars posted the previous week.