Tanzania: Two Foreigners in Court Charged With Illegal Stay

TWO foreign nationals yesterday appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court in Dar es Salaam, charged with illegal stay in the country. They are Nigerian national Justine Chinedu Ositachukwu (32) and Burundian national Niyongambo Therence (20).

Ositachukwu pleaded not guilty to the charges facing him before Resident Magistrate Janeth Mtega. He was granted bail on conditions of availing a reliable surety, who had to sign a 2m/- bond.

Reading the charges, public prosecutor from the Immigration Department Khadija Masoud alleged that on December 21, 2018 in Kigamboni, Ilala District, Dar es Salaam Region, being a citizen of Nigeria, Ositachukwu was found to have been living in the country without a valid visa or any other documents authorising him to do so.

But the accused claimed that it was not his fault as his agent had taken his money, but did not furnish him with the visa. He went on to say that money was not a big issue and that the person, who arrested him was not from the Immigration Department.

Ms Masoud informed the court that investigation into the matter was still going on and requested for a date, when the case would come for mention. Therence, on the other hand, was charged with two counts, including illegal entry and stay in the country without valid documents authorising to do so.

Before Magistrate Ally Salum, however, the accused pleaded guilty to the illegal stay charge and denied the other one. The accused was then granted bail on the condition of availing two reliable sureties, who each had to sign a bond of 500,000/-.

On top of that, the magistrate ordered the accused to surrender travelling documents to the Regional Crimes Officer (RCO) and that he was not allowed to leave the country unless the court granted permission to do so.

According to Ms Masoud, on December 21, 2018 at Bandari Police Station in Temeke District, Dar es Salaam, being a citizen of Burundi, the accused was found to have entered the country without having a valid passport or any other document that permitted him to do so.

It was also alleged that on the same day and in the same area, the accused being a citizen of Burundi was found living in the country without a valid visa or any other document authorising him to do so. The cases were adjourned to January 9, 2019, when they will appear for mention.

The accused, however, could not meet bail conditions and were remanded in custody.