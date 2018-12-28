Tanzania: Let the New Year Come With Changes in Sports

2018 will go down in history as a year of mixed fortunes in sports. There were moments of turbulence and success in terms of sports performance.

Taifa Stars experienced yet another turbulent year, which culminated in the down spiral in the FIFA rankings. Tanzania ended the year in 138th position.

Athletics, a mainstay sports in the country suffered massive failure this year. It was unfortunate that no Tanzanian athlete managed to register a top notch win at the international stage, compared to last year, when the likes of Felix Simbu and Francis Damas made their presence felt across the world.

However, there were success stories to write for Under-17 football team, Serengeti Boys, who recently won the 2018 Africa Union Sport Council (AUSC) Region Five Youth Games in Gaborone, Botswana.

Mainland football team, Kilimanjaro Queens also retained the CECAFA Women Challenge Cup title in Kigali, Rwanda, Simba SC qualified into the group stage of CAF Champions League and it was a good year for Tanzania's top female golfer Angel Eaton, following her triumph at the 2018 'IBB Nigeria Ladies Open'.

Little known Tanzanian boxer Hassan Mwakinyo destroyed Briton Sam Eggington in a second round knockout in a scheduled ten round fight on the undercard of Amir Khan vs. Samuel Vargas at the Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England.

It is still though, the country sports standard is below satisfaction and there is urgent need for improvement. It is high time we should implement new prompt and innovative plans that would sustainably change the state of the sports sector.

In fact, sports can be enhanced gradually and be better than ever if everyone is involved in the process. Thus, improving the standard of sports include efforts from the government, sports associations and all citizens.

And as we usher in year 2018 we hope for improvement and mega changes. The country need to develop a detailed system to identify and select talented youngsters.

Sports associations and the government should launch more big sports events around the country to create a sporting culture and as platforms to find new talents.