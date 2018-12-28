Tanzania: PM Spits Fire Over Ihumwa Project

DISPLEASED by construction of the government city at Ihumwa suburb, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday ordered all ministers and permanent secretaries to meet today and deliberate on the project.

He directed all the meeting invitees to meet today at 11am in the capital city here to discuss the grand project whose execution he described as "poor and unsatisfactory."

The premier announced the meeting after inspecting the construction works on the site and realizing that some contractors were lagging behind in the project implementation.

He ordered all ministers and permanent secretaries to appear for the meeting today for discussions and briefings on strategies to complete the job within schedule.

Earlier, the premier inspected the construction of all ministries' buildings as well as the offices of the Attorney General, which is located at Mtumba area, about 17 kilometres from the city centre.

"I have inspected all areas and found out that some contractors have up to four or five ministries' buildings to build... I am not satisfied with some of their works. I have therefore called for the meeting to discuss and agree on contractors who are capable for the job," he said.

He added: "I have realised that there are difficulties in getting building materials like iron bars, bricks and gravels."

He said apart from ministers and PSs, the meeting will also attract the regional leaders and contractors to jointly discuss the challenges and agree on the best way to complete the job.

He said there are many people who have invested in brick making business in the region but majority of them were producing substandard bricks. "We need serious people who can produce quality bricks... we are constructing buildings for the 24 ministries and we need quality materials," he said.

Mr Majaliwa directed the contractors to ensure the works are complete by February 1, 2019 and ordered the ministers and PSs to follow up closely.

"Ministers and Permanent Secretaries must make close supervision of the construction and the work must be done in 24-hours," ordered the premier.

He implored the contractors to team up and support each other to ensure construction work is timely completed.

The premier was vividly bothered by some contractors whose work speed is too slow to meet the February deadline, ordering all ministers to submit the construction reports to him by yesterday evening.

The premier cited TPDF-Mzinga, National Housing Corporation and Mbeya University of Science and Technology as contractors with shoddy works.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa directed Dodoma City Council Director, Godwin Kunambi and Chamwino District Executive Director to explore strategies to enable majority youth to benefit from the construction project.

"Youth must be mobilized to come here and work, you must inform them on the available opportunities," he directed.