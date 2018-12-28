South Africa: CSA to Refund Centurion Tickets

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the refund policy for those patrons who bought tickets for Days 4 and 5 of the first Test match between the Proteas and Pakistan at SuperSport Park.

The Proteas won the game by six wickets inside three days.

CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe also expressed his gratitude to the fans who supported the Test match over the three days.

"It was the first time we have brought the Christmas Test match to SuperSport Park and it has worked out very well," he commented.

The refund policy is as follows:

Fans may claim a full refund of the face value of the ticket: If tickets were purchased online with a credit card, you will automatically be refunded. If you purchased tickets via EFT, Snapscan, at aTicketPro outlet or at SuperSport Park, you will be required to complete a refund request form, along with your tickets and proof of a valid bank account. Please note, any refund requests issued at the stadium will be completed between Monday, Jan 7 - Friday Jan 18 and will have up until Jan 30 to complete all payments.

Source: Sport24