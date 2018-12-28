Zimbabwe: Outcry Over Doctors-Government Impasse

Following the impasse between government and striking doctors, the general public has reacted angrily at the militant approached adopted to force junior medical practitioners to report back for duty.

Addressing journalists at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital in Harare yesterday, Acting President Chiwenga said the labor court found the junior doctors' strike unlawful hence government will follow the legal course.

Responding to Chiwenga's threats, the opposition MDC described as madness Chiwenga's approach to the junior doctors whose industrial action has clocked 28 days.

"To try end strike by saying a worker you have been paying a salary is no longer a worker is madness on stilts. Not a war vet issue where they keep saying so and so never fought. General will announce they never treated anyone," Mafume wrote on his Twitter today.

Former MDC Bulawayo senator David Coltart weighed in describing as 'horrendous' the government's approach to the health crisis the country face today.

"The manner in which this regime is handling the current doctor's crisis is utterly appalling. You can't treat doctor like soldiers -they won't just take orders. They are not trained to think that way. The essence of their profession is to be inquisitive and have a mind of their own," Coltart wrote on his Twitter today.

National Patriotic Front (NPF) Jealousy Mawarire lashed into the acting President charging that Chiwenga should stop threatening health personnel saying doctors receive a different training to that of military officers.

"Chiwenga should know Doctors aren't non-commissioned military officers trained in three months. You need more than seven years to train a doctor, Chiwenga should stop being a threat to our national health system," Mawarire wrote.