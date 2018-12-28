Cameroon: Beach Volleyball - Camtel International Tournament Kicks Off Today

Six countries from Africa and Europe are taking part in the first edition of the competition billed for the Awaé escalier neighborhood in Yaounde.

It will be an exciting weekend for beach volleyball lovers in Yaounde and elsewhere. The first edition of the Camtel International Beach Volleyball Clash will kick off in the Awaé escalier neighborhood in Yaounde situated along the Yaounde-Mfou road. Organised by the Cameroon Volleyball Federation (FECAVOLLEY) in collaboration with Camtel, the competition will bring together the best beach volleyball players from Africa and Europe. Ahead of the competition, the national men and women's beach volleyball teams are preparing in their hideouts in Yaounde in order to ensure the best results in the competition. Participating countries are Nigeria, Central African Republic, France, Congo DR, Congo and the Cameroon pairs. Nigeria and RCA were the best in the last tournament six months ago in Douala. The event is in line with the festive period. As a result, the sum of FCFA 2 million will be given out to the players. Also the competition will enable the players gain more points which will help the federation select the best players who will represent Cameroon in international competitions.

An official of FECAVOLLEY, Dr. Rodriguez Deboue said the federation has put in place necessary measures to improve on the site in Awaé to ensure a hitch-free competition. Six countries will be taking part in the competition in a 12-pair format. The 12 pairs will be divided in to four groups of three players each. The best two teams in each group will move to the eighth finals. The pairs that will distinguish themselves in the competition will represent the country in international competitions. The major challenges next year are the qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games, African Beach Volleyball Cup, All Africa Games and other zonal competitions. The objective of FECAVOLLEY is to give the means to players so that they can improve on their skills and be on the top roll in the next few years. The competition started with a conference for referees in Yaounde yesterday December 27, 2018.

