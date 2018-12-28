Cameroon: Youth Football - Semences Olympiques Tournament Rounds Off

The 55th edition of the youth football tournament called "Semences Olympiques" will end in Yaoundetomorrow, December 29, 2018. Organised by Semences Olympiques Football Academy, the competitionbrought together several teams from across the country. After four days of intense competition the teamsare gearing up for the final.

The finals of the tournament will take place as from 10:00 a.m. at the YaoundeOminsports Annex Number One. Some of the finalists are already known. In the U-10 category, Green Cityof Yaounde will play against EACAF Douala. In the U-12 category, Semences Olympiques will play againstOyili FC all Yaounde based clubs. At press time yesterday the other semi-final matches were still going on.Trophies will be awarded to best teams at the end of the competition.