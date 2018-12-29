Kenya: Parents Storm Uniform and Bookshops Ahead of Schools Reopening

Parents in Nairobi on Friday started the usual last minute rush to purchase school items for their children with less than a week to schools' reopening date.

A spot-check by Nairobi News revealed that most bookshops and uniform shops were replete with parents who had hoped to beat the long queues in early January.

Bookshops such as Savanis and Textbook Center were busy selling school books and learning materials as.

Parents also flocked Bata shops for block and rubbers shoes for games.

Popular school Uniform Distributor along River road was also brimming with parents trickling in to pick the full school uniforms for their children.

A manager there said they reopened from the Christmas festivities on December 27 and have been receiving between 300 to 500 walkins daily.

He said it was less busy compared to the period just before Christmas, but predicted that traffic will peak in early January.

With the tough economic times hitting everyone, parents are preferring to buy just the necessities.

A walk around downtown streets of Tom Mboya, River Road, Gaberone Road and Latema Road showed shops selling books and uniforms with short queues of parents lining up to pick their items as they are also fully stocked ahead of the last minute rush.