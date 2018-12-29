East Africa: Eritrea Dismisses Report Alleging Plans to Send Troops to Somalia to Replace Amisom

The Government of Eritrea has denied a report by a think tank claiming that an agreement had been made between the Red Sea country, Ethiopia and Somalia to send troops to the latter to replace the Amisom troops.

"the Ethiopian and Eritrean Presidents (sic?) have indicated to their Somalian counterpart... their willingness to take over from AMISOM when it departs in 2021... ..Eritrea is planning to dispatch 5,000 soldiers to Somalia as soon as the first AMISOM contingents leave in February" the report by Indian Ocean Letter partly said.

Eritrea has dismissed te report that was published on 21 December as "wild allegation".

"This is patently false. Moreover, this is not the first time for the ION to churn out false and unsubstantiated "news analysis" of events and trends in our region. Indeed, this has become almost its trademark" a statement from Eritrea Information Ministry said.

"The ION's penchant to disseminate false information will not serve any purpose and can only corrode its reputation. In the event, we call on the ION to respect its readers and desist from spreading false news" the statement read.