Nigeria: Shehu Shagari a Rare Gem - Ishaku

Jalingo - Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has described the death of the first executive president of the country, Shehu Shagari as a colossal loss at a time the nation was gearing up for the 2019 general elections.

Ishaku in a condolence message by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Bala Dan Abu, stressed that death had robbed the nation of a rare gem whose counsel is most crucial.

According to the statement, "the Green Revolution programme of the late Shagari's administration succeeded in sensitizing Nigerians on the need to pay more attention to farming" which according to him has reduced the country's dependence on food imports.

Ishaku who also recalled that the tenure of Shagari as President was one of the most peaceful in the political history of Nigeria says he shares in the pains of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Government and good people of Sokoto state.

