Malawi: Police Officer Breaks Into Oc's House and Steals Gun - Arrested

Zomba — Police have arrested a police officer and two civilians for allegedly breaking into Chinseu Police Unit Officer-in-Charge (OC's) house in Zomba and stealing a gun, among other items.

Confirming the arrest on Thursday, Eastern Regional Police Spokesperson Inspector Joseph Sauka identified the suspects as Sergeant Hastings Mpindeni, who works at the police unit, Madalitso Namate and Lawrence Lingo.

Sauka said on February 5 this year, the OC Inspector Ephraim Labana reported that unknown criminals broke into his house and went away with an official rifle and groceries while the family was away.

"Community members around Chinseu Trading Centre suspected Namate, 35, to be among the criminals since he was Sergeant Mpindeni's best friend.

"Namate was arrested and then released on police bail after no evidence was provided.

"The suspect left the area for Lilongwe where police were tipped that he possessed a rifle," Sauka said.

He further said after investigation, police in Lilongwe found Namate in possession of the rifle without documents and arrested him.

"Namate then disclosed that Sergeant Mpindeni and Lawrence Lingo were also connected to the missing of the rifle after the breaking of Inspector Labana's house at Chinseu Police Unit in Zomba," he said.

Sauka said Namate confessed that he connived with Mpindeni to steal the rifle from Inspector Labana's house.

Police in Zomba then arrested Sergeant Mpindeni and Lawrence Lingo on December 22 and are keeping them at Zomba Police Station.

"Investigations are still under way to establish what happened and the reason for the offence," Sauka said.

Meanwhile, Police have warned officers in uniform that the law does not favour any misbehaving workers in security institutions.

Sergeant Mpindeni hails from Ntcheu District while Madalitso Namate and Lawrence Lingo hail from Katuli and Asika villages in the area of Traditional Authority Nkapita in Zomba District.