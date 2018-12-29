Namibia: Nakathila Turns On the Power

JEREMIAH Nakathila gave a stunning performance to beat Prince Dlomo of South Africa with a ninth round knockout on Friday night.

Fighting in front of several hundred people at the Cape Town Castle, Nakathila sent Dlomo down to the canvas three times throughout the fight, before ending it in stunning fashion with a hook to the body, that left the South African curling in pain on the canvas.

It was a fine performance by Nakathila who dominated from the start, although he got a tough workout from Dlomo.

Dlomo didn't make the weight, weighing in at 60,40kg to Nakathila's 58,72kg, with the result that Nakathila didn't put his WBO Africa super featherweight title on the line, but despite weighing less, it was Nakathila who looked more powerful from the start.

He set the tempo with a strong jab and combinations but Dlomo also displayed some snappy jabs in the opening rounds.

Nakathila was more powerful though and by the fifth round his punches started taking effect.

In the sixth round Nakathila sent Dlomo to the canvas with a hook to the head but the South African managed to beat the count.

Nakathila was all over him trying to land the knock out punch but Dlomo fought back courageously till the end of the round when he was once again sent down for the count of eight, although the bell saved him.

Dlomo recovered well and by the eight round was once again going toe to toe with Nakathila in the centre of the ring.

Nakathila, though, pounced at the start of the ninth, sending Dlomo to the canvas with a sharp right.

Dlomo managed to beat the count and fought back bravely, but at the end of the round Nakathila caught him with a vicious body shot that sent him down for good.

The referee immediately put an end to the fight while the ring side doctors rushed into the ring to assist Dlomo who was in obvious pain.

He recovered after a while though and was on hand to congratulate Nakathila on a great victory.

It was Nakathila's 17th win in 18 fights, while Dlomo now has a record of 10 wins, 8 losses and 1 draw.

In the main fight of the evening, Emile Kalekuzi of South Africa beat Azizi Mpnda of Tanzania on a unanimous points decision to win the vacant IBF Youth Super Welterweight title.