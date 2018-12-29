Somalia: SNA Chief Makes Military Shake-Up After Commanders Killed

Photo: Stuart Price/UN Photo

Soldiers of the Somali National Army (SNA) walk at dusk under a rising crescent moon near the outskirts of Afgooye, a town to the west of Somali capital Mogadishu.

The Somali army chief, Dahir Adan Elmi has appointed Gen Tawane Ahmed Mohamed and Colonel Abdisalaam Aden Ahmed as the Force Commander and Deputy Commander of 12th April Division.

The two officials will replace Gen Omar Dheere and Gen Abdi Ali Jamame who were killed in IED explosion early this month.

The generals were leading military operations that liberated villages along the coastal roads from al-Shabab.

Dahir also reshuffled several other sections of the army ahead operations against al-Shabaab.

The army commanders affected by reshuffles include those of 27th, 60th, 21st and 54th sectors of the Somali National Army.

Somali army backed by troops from African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has been carrying out offensives against al-Shabaab fighters in south and central Somalia.

Al-Shabaab which has been fighting to overthrow Somali government for a decade now has lost many towns in southern Somalia.