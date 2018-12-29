Uganda: Bobi Wine Supporters Hold Protest in Jinja

Photo: Nairobi News

Police in Kampala on Wednesday fired tear gas canisters and sprayed pink water to disperse revellers who had camped at One Love Beach, Busabala in Kampala, ahead of Bobi Wine's Boxing Day concert.

Supporters of singer-cum-politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine held a protest in Bugembe Town Council along the Jinja-Iganga Highway which paralysed traffic flow on Friday afternoon.

The supporters of the Kyadondo East legislator were protesting police's banning of Bobi Wine's concert that had been slated for Boxing Day at his One Love Beach in Busabala.

Bobi Wine's supporters had planned a press conference at Bridge Way Hotel in Jinja on Friday morning but they cancelled it after realising that police was following them.

They changed the venue to Victoria Panorama Hotel in Walukuba- Masese Division in Jinja where they briefed journalists in the afternoon before holding their protest in Bugembe Town Council.

They used burning car tyres and logs to block the road which paralyzed traffic on the Jinja-Iganga High way.

Armed Police officers had to swing into action to disperse them.

Mr Epaphras Kibugudhom one of the protestors, said Bobi Wine should be allowed to do his work just like people of other professions in Parliament are allowed to do.

"If MPs who are lawyers, doctors are doing their work what about Bobi Wine who is a musician? If President Museveni goes to Rwakitura every weekend to his farm, what about the musician who sings songs which mobilise people not to be violent while fighting for their rights?" Mr Kibugudho asked.

This comes after Police quelled protests in parts of Kampala including Kamwokya where protesters used burning tyres and logs to block off some roads.

On December 16, police also blocked the artiste from performing at Queen's Palace in Jinja and arrested several of his fans.