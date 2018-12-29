28 December 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Campaign - Eight PDP Members Die in Car Crash - Party Official

By Agency Report

The Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said eight of its members had died in a road accident while traveling for a campaign rally in the state.

The party's State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said in a statement on Friday in Makurdi, the state capital that the incident which also left many persons injured occurred in the Zone C (Benue South) Senatorial District.

Mr Iortyom said the party faithful were travelling to the venue of the flag-off of the Senatorial Campaign of candidate of the party in the Benue-South Senatorial District, Abba Moro, which was slated to hold in Agatu on Friday.

According to the statement, the event has been postponed in honour of the dead and that a new date for the event would be rescheduled.

Confirming the incident, David Mendie, Sector Commander, FRSC in Benue, said he got an emergency call from the unit command in Zone C informing him about a fatal accident on Agatu route on Friday.

Mr Mendie, however, said that the cause of the accident and the number of affected persons could not be verified as at the time of the call.

(NAN)

