Liberia: GVL Executives 'Banned' From Leaving Liberia

The Associate Judge at the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, Chan-Chan Paegar has placed a travel ban on officials of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) Incorporated from leaving the country as a result of ongoing lawsuit against the company.

The judge has communicated this decision with various exit and entry points of Liberia until the matter before the Commercial Court can be disposed of.

Judge Paegar on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, issued the Writ of NE EXEAT REPUBLICA as prayed for by lawyers defending the legal interest of Tropical Logistics Liberia, INC represented by its General Manager Francis Juwle and all officials acting under its authority (Petition).

Judge Paegar further commanded his clerk to serve copy of the Writ of Ne Exeat Republica to the Air Port of Liberia, Freeport of Monrovia, Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and all entry and exit points within the Republic of Liberia prohibiting and restraining Budhi Dharmawira, Elvis G. Morris and Pratirs from travelling out of the bailiwick of the Republic of Liberia, pending determination of the Action of Debt out of which this Writ of Ne Exeat Republica grows.

It can be recalled that on January 18, 2018, Tropical Logistics Liberia, INC represented by its General Manager, Francis Juwle dragged Golden Veroleum Liberia Incorporated to the Commercial Court over an action of debts in the amount of USD$643,005.54, which is currently pending before the court.

The Writ also indicated that if the Respondent cannot give a Bail Bond duly approved by the court, respondent will be committed in a common jail in Montserrado County until her own accord is given a bail and security.

The complainant petition for the Writ of Ne Exeat Republica with the court is to ensure that respondent Golden Veroleum remains within the bailiwick of the court's jurisdiction or territorial confine of Liberia to answer to the debt action in the amount of US$643,005.54.

Tropical Logistics Liberia in its petition says respondent and its legal Attorneys are staying away from the hearings in the above referenced case without any foundational or relevant excuse before the court, suggesting that if the writ is not issued, the respondent along with those acting under its authority could abscond or escape the bailiwick of the court, thus operating at the detriment of the petitioner's economic interest.

The petitioner requested Judge Paegar to take keen judicial notice of the unmeritorious excise filed by Golden Veroleum Liberia that formed the basis for "this petition, because the intent of the respondent is to frustrate the petitioner to the extent of him (petitioner) leaving the case without remedy."

The Writ further bewailed "it has been represented to His Honor, Chan-Chan A. Paegar, Associate Judge, Commercial Court of Liberia, presiding over the above entitled cause of action, sitting in its December Term, A.D. 2018 by, Tropical Logistics Liberia Inc. represented by its General Manager, Francis Juwle and all authorized officer acting under its Authority of the City Monrovia, Liberia Montserrado County, Republic of Liberia; Plaintiff, the above named petitioner and filed in the office of the clerk of the Commercial Court of Liberia, a petition that the Respondent represented by its officers acting under its authority, Budhi Dharmawira, Elvis G. Morris and Pratirs to be identified are about to leave the Republic of Liberia to foreign parts to the injury of the said petitioner; and the Judge having ordered that a Writ of Ne Exeat Republica be issued according to the instructions and orders of the aforesaid Judge."